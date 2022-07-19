The biggest question every real estate brokerage faces in 2022 is: “How do we serve the modern consumer and deliver value to the modern agent?” At the end of the day, both can choose to do business with anybody.

With 4,000 real estate agents in 60 offices across 26 states—and growing—we’ve turned things up a notch with a new direction and surging energy at JPAR Real Estate.

Our approach: The modern real estate agent is no longer a salesperson. The modern agent is an advisor. It’s what the modern consumer wants and expects.

It’s why we launched JPAR Sure Sale, powered by zavvie, more than a year ago. As a result, we provide the modern consumer with more choices in selling and buying a home than ever before.

JPAR Sure Sale is the key to delivering the right experience for every consumer. Homeowners can sell their homes traditionally, as most choose to do, or they can swap their current home for a new one—just as easy as they swap a car. Or they can get an iBuyer offer.

Our cash guarantee options turn our buyers into power buyers who get their offers accepted more often while helping our sellers know with certainty that they have a sale.

There is no more one-size-fits-all for consumers. Instead, we give them a full menu of options versus trying to sell them one specific dish, shifting the conversation dynamic between agent and consumer.

Being a full-service brokerage

JPAR, at its core, is a full-service brokerage with a flat-fee capped financial model combined with productivity standards and service to the community’s heart.

What does that mean to today’s customer?

As a brand, we treat our agents like royalty, and in turn, that’s how our agents treat their clients. This is how we deliver exceptional experiences.

With JPAR Sure Sale, it’s no longer about “let me get your listing at 6%.” Instead, it’s about going through all the options.

Life events can create urgency. An iBuyer offer might be the perfect solution for a customer when speed is driving their decision. That may be different than what their neighbor would do because they have more time.

JPAR Sure Sale allows others to trade up to their next home before selling their current one.

We’ve achieved stellar agent adoption with JPAR Sure Sale because we solve problems for a profit—and when you deliver a solution that works, people adopt it.

Imagination Statement

Real estate agents are independent contractors who can hang their shingle anywhere they want. There are no golden handcuffs, and consumers are the same way. So, we must earn our agent’s business every day. It’s part of our culture to check with our agents daily to ask if we are earning their business to earn our customer’s business. JPAR Sure Sale is one part of the value we offer our agents.

