The residential real estate market is experiencing rapid change, and with several unknowns on the horizon, it’s hard to predict which direction we’re headed in next.

At RISMedia’s upcoming CEO & Leadership Exchange, September 6 – 8 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., industry experts and savvy brokers will tackle many of the unknowns that stand to significantly impact the real estate landscape in the months ahead, including: the evolving listing portal landscape; and the fall-out from the midterm elections.

During the event’s opening General Session on Tuesday, September 6, Joe Rand, president of the Broker Public Portal and chief creative officer of Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, will lead a panel of experts to discuss the progression of portals toward full-service brokerage during the session, “The Evolution of the Listing Portals: Identifying and Confronting New Threats.” Rand will be joined by Bob Hale, Houston Association of REALTORS®; Steve Barnes, HomeSnap; Sara Bonert, Zillow; and Bryan Ellis, realtor.com to hash out which threats are real and where brokers and agents should be directing their concern.

The following day, Wednesday, September 7, RESPRO Executive Director and D.C. insider Ken Trepeta joins the CEO & Leadership Exchange to present, “How a Changing Political Landscape May Impact Your Business.” Trepeta will provide a candid breakdown of the regulatory and legislative issues that stand to impact residential real estate—for better or worse—as the midterm elections approach.

These are just two of the more than 25 presentations and panel discussions taking place during the two-and-a-half day CEO & Leadership Exchange, in which more than 115 brokerage and brand executives and industry leaders will participate. See the full agenda and access a limited number of remaining VIP tickets here.