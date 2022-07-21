The real estate landscape continues to become more competitive, whether you’re an agent facing challenging market conditions or a broker/owner looking for unique perks to attract new agents. According to a recent National Association of REALTORS® survey, agents reported continued intense buyer competition and fewer clients overall compared to last year. Only one thing is certain: Standing out from the crowd isn’t easy, but it’s necessary for success.

So, how can you differentiate your brokerage, and yourself, from the competition? When a brokerage competes for the very best agents by enhancing their value proposition and investing, they also compete for dedicated clients, and in turn, create an enduring, evergreen business model. Simply put, if you want to attract more clients, train, motivate and lead your agents.

One way for brokerages to add value and retain quality agents comes via exceptional marketing and support. Agents often seek expert assistance to market their unique value to clients, so a strong brokerage marketing team, plus training and leadership, can make a huge impact. Although free marketing assets for social media, direct mail and even swag items can assist, a solid foundation of best practices and tools that capitalize on sphere of influence marketing is key. Tech-enabled sphere of influence (SOI) marketing made possible through a robust CRM is just the start. All marketing and tech offerings should be bolstered by an exceptional training department and first-rate curriculum. Teaching agents strategies for staying connected to clients through their SOI, and simply connecting the dots between marketing and tech to increase business, all create a comprehensive approach for REALTORS® to provide maximum value no matter the competition.

By providing training across a broad spectrum of marketing activities and tech, brokerages help agents use their extensive networks to prosper, build their brand and compete. When agents combine the power of these tools, clients looking for resourceful, skilled agents benefit, too. SOI marketing strategies connect agents to interested clients through any and all market conditions, making both the agent and brokerage a unique asset to consumers. Further, these benefits attract exceptional agents in the first place, creating a more competitive brokerage model that can withstand the inevitable fluctuations in any real estate market.

While a brokerage or agent can’t control the market itself, we can control our approach to the marketplace. A strong value proposition from agent and brokerage alike—using marketing, training and tech together—creates a business strategy that beats the competition time and time again.

