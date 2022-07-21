Matt and Devin Ford, cousins and co-broker/owners of Weichert, Realtors® – Ford Brothers, were recently named as 2022 Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm.

Each year, Franchise Business Review’s researchers aim to identify those who set an exceptional example of achieving success within their franchise model. The Fords were selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands.

Those who made the list were nominated by their franchise brand’s leadership for demonstrating leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and community involvement. The eight nomination categories were Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen,” Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners; the Fords received recognition in the Multi-Unit Owners category.

“Matt and Devin are extremely deserving of this honor,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are very proud of the impact they have made in our franchise system and throughout the communities they serve. They are certainly exceptional ambassadors for the Weichert brand. We are very grateful to have them as part of our family and wish them much continued success.”

The cousins are second-generation owners of the Kentucky-based brokerage, which operated independently for 40 years before affiliating with Weichert in 2013, the company noted. Since joining the Weichert franchise system, the Ford cousins have doubled the company’s number of offices and increased their gross commission income by 600%. Weichert, Realtors® – Ford Brothers currently ranks as one of the top 10 Weichert franchise companies in the United States, the company said.

For more information, visit www.weichert.com or www.wrkentucky.com.