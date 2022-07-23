The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is at the forefront of innovation, leading the way with NAR REACH, the premier growth program for real estate technology companies. REACH drives transformation in the industry by identifying and investing in technologies that will keep REALTORS® on the cutting edge.

In April, Second Century Ventures (SCV), NAR’s strategic investment arm that operates the award-winning program, unveiled the 10th annual REACH cohort focused on scaling technology for the residential market. The 2022 cohort includes eight ground-breaking technologies representing diverse solutions across the real estate ecosystem.

At the front end of the transaction, leadPops offers a comprehensive solution to drive traffic, boost SEO and increase both volume and quality of leads, while REALTORS® can engage with fractional for lead-generation opportunities through a collaborative, full-service, community-driven real estate investing marketplace.

Inspectify applies the latest technology to make inspectors more proficient and effective, and Reggora’s appraisal management platform delivers unprecedented efficiency and agility, while Revive helps homeowners navigate the renovation process to maximize their ROI.

A professional networking platform, Courted empowers agents to make better data-driven marketing, hiring and referral decisions. PLACE is an all-in-one platform for top producers, delivering unparalleled consumer experiences, and Perchwell unifies real-time market analysis, listing data, seamless client collaboration and reporting.

Here’s a deeper look at two of this year’s cohort.

Revive: Focusing on renovations

With Revive, homeowners can take a page out of a house flipper’s playbook—doing the right renovations to increase a home’s value for optimized ROI. The company brings expertise, a network of contractors and access to capital to create a stress-free process with no out-of-pocket costs for homeowners.

According to Revive’s Co-Founder Dalip Jaggi, “Homeowners today have a real opportunity to unlock hidden equity in their property through pre-sale home renovations. The millennial-fueled buyer market demands beautiful, move-in-ready homes. Revive is excited to arm homeowners with the right updates without the upfront cost and uncertainty associated with home improvements. Ultimately, Revive enables them to maximize their return on their most significant asset—their home.”

PLACE: End-to-end support

A fully integrated technology and business services platform, PLACE powers high-performing agents and their teams to drive greater scale and efficiency, consumer value and profitability. “The industry has always been and remains highly fragmented despite incredible PropTech advancements in recent years,” says Co-Founder Chris Suarez. “Today, PLACE is helping the top real estate consultants and their staff, in every market and across all brokerages, eliminate nearly all daily business tasks, giving them more time to help buyers buy, sellers sell and homeowners take care of their assets.

“Not only are we heavily focused on helping our agent partners run and scale their businesses, but we are also building the platform to make homeownership easier and more accessible for consumers. Ultimately, we know the consumer would prefer to make fewer product decisions and eliminate the number of consultants and advisors they need when buying and selling a home. They want one PLACE for everything home that is convenient and seamless the entire time they own it. That PLACE is where the best real estate consultants will be able to simplify the process.”

Global REACH

SCV also operates REACH Commercial, which selected nine companies for 2022, as well as international programs REACH Canada, REACH Australia and REACH United Kingdom, to push the boundaries of innovation and advance the real estate ecosystem on a global scale.

REACH out!

Interested in being among the first to test new technology? Follow NAR REACH on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up to speed on the latest events and company unveilings, and join the REACH Insight Panel to help shape and refine these technologies. Enroll and learn more at nar-reach.com.