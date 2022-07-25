Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes has announced the opening of 16 new boutique luxury apartments, located at 12-01 River in downtown Fair Lawn, New Jersey. These apartments mark the latest collaboration between Coldwell and Rock Solid Builders.

Apartments at 12-01 River are currently accepting applications for new tenants, with availability starting in September 2022, a release stated. Coldwell Banker said rentals are available in both one and two-bedroom configurations, offering between 600 to 970 square feet of living space. Net-effective monthly rents for the stylish homes at 12-01 River start at $2,354 for one-bedroom, one-bathroom residences and $2,954 for two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences. There is a limited time grand opening incentive that includes one month free on a 13-month lease. Each apartment includes one assigned surface parking space. Additional covered and surface parking is available for an additional fee, as are climate-controlled storage units. The release noted that residents of this secure building will enjoy a welcoming lobby, elevator access, a comfortable lounge, fully equipped fitness center and a convenient Amazon package storage system.

“We are honored to once again have been chosen by Rock Solid Builders as their partner in planning another prestige luxury development in northern New Jersey,” said David Schoner, vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes. “12-01 River is an exceptional rental building that offers fabulous in-Fair Lawn living that is convenient to everything the area has to offer. We expect that these apartments will likely fill up fast.”

Rock Solid Builders and Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes have previously collaborated on Lakeshore Estates, a boutique development of 32 new, contemporary townhomes located in the northern New Jersey suburb of Haworth, the company noted.

The Fair Lawn location will offer tenants an easy commute to New York City for 12-01 River residents. Transportation options include a New Jersey Transit bus station adjacent to the building (40 minutes to an hour to Port Authority), a one-mile proximity to the Radburn New Jersey Transit train station (50 minutes to Hoboken on the Bergen County Line), and close access to the Garden State Parkway and Routes 208, 80, 4 and 17.

The release added that apartments at 12-01 River feature contemporary, open-concept floor plans with nine-foot ceilings and upscale finishes, hardwood-look luxury vinyl tile, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, contemporary shaker-style cabinetry, in-unit full-sized washers and dryers, and oversized showers and baths. Additional highlights include recessed lighting, window treatments that offer privacy, central A/C and heating and an intercom system.

For more information, visit CBNewHomes.com.