Inside Real Estate has announced that Jack Markham has joined its leadership team as executive vice president of homeownership. In his new role, Markham will lead the company’s homeownership division, focused on helping agents and teams create stronger relationships with their customers, increasing repeat and referral business, and increasing brokerage profitability by getting affiliated services directly to the consumer.

Markham is a real estate veteran with over 20 years of experience, having held executive positions at companies such as Constellation Realty Group, Equator, Trulia and Market Leader, a release stated. He was the creator of Market Leader’s Million Dollar Pipeline Program, a top agent coaching program, and in 2019, was honored as an RISMedia Newsmaker.

Markham joins Inside Real Estate from Realogy, where he was the senior vice president of strategic growth for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

“Jack is an experienced leader and trusted advisor to real estate brokerages, agents and teams,” said Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate. “His deep experience innovating, combined with a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities our customers face, will ensure we continue to lead in our vision for a market-leading homeownership platform. He will be a tremendous asset and we are excited to have him part of our Inside Real Estate family.”

During this pivotal time for the company, Inside Real Estate is unveiling the industry’s first-ever homeownership lifecycle solution, fully branded to the real estate brokerages they serve, the company announced. They said this solution solidifies the long-term relationship between agents and their customers by putting them at the center of every stage of the homeownership lifecycle. This lifetime relationship empowers brokerages to improve profitability by introducing affiliated services opportunities directly to the consumer at the key moments in their homeownership journey, the release stated.

The new homeownership technology called CORE Home has already produced remarkable results with 30x higher consumer engagements from initial beta launches. With the upcoming addition of CORE Service Connect, brokerages will be able to expand and increase their affiliate revenue to help drive higher profits.

“Portals, startups and other disruptors are actively trying to strip agents and brokerages from their relationship with the consumer,” said Macey. “We strongly believe that consumers want a local real estate expert, their agent, who can guide them through significant decisions about their greatest asset: their home. Agents, teams and brokerages are better empowered to maintain those relationships, demonstrate their expertise and improve their profitability using our homeownership solution.”

“Inside Real Estate leads the industry in innovation and is steadfast in their commitment to customers to provide software solutions that drive higher productivity and profit,” said Markham. “I am thrilled to join such a great organization and very excited to work hand in hand with agents, brokers and consumers to help personalize the homeowner experience.”

To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.