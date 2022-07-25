Mickey Alam Khan, president of Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), has announced that 12 real estate firms have joined as new members of the network. LPI currently represents more than 200 independent residential real estate brokerages across the globe. Two of these recent affiliations will broaden LPI’s market reach even further with entry into new markets: Singapore and the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, the company stated.

The full list of new members includes:

All 12 of these firms, located within some of the most sought-after destinations for property purchases, boast impressive standings in their respective markets, the company noted.

“Being invited to join Luxury Portfolio International® not only gives these brokerages a competitive edge in their respective marketplaces, but elevates their global prominence,” said Khan. “They are now working alongside the most respected entities in the world, sharing best practices and strategies and building business in the affluent market. We are honored to welcome these new members to the LPI family, whose qualities and commitments to excellence mirror our own, and we look forward to bringing new buyers from around the world to their unique markets. These new brokers reinforce our global approach to luxury real estate, and we can’t wait to share more information about additional international members we will be bringing aboard soon.”

For more on these brokerages, www.luxuryportfolio.com/brokers.