In an historic merger, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, the top-ranked franchise in the brand, is partnering with CENTURY 21 Award, a top-five franchise, in Southern California. This partnership marks the first time that two top-five CENTURY 21 franchises have merged, the company noted.

“This new partnership with CENTURY 21 Award is the perfect fit for our franchise,” said Dan Kruse, CEO of CENTURY 21 Affiliated. “It gives us the opportunity to strengthen our brand and continue to be the top CENTURY 21 franchise in the world. Both companies are aligned in our philosophies and commitment to our clients, and we are excited to grow together.”

With the merger, CENTURY 21 Affiliated will gain 15 offices throughout Southern California previously operated by CENTURY 21 Award. On top of their 60 offices across Northern Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, C21 Affiliated will now operate in three time zones (Pacific, Central and Eastern). Furthermore, the addition of C21 Award’s 734 agents will bring C21 Affiliated’s agent count up to 1729.

“This is a rapidly evolving industry, and we are always looking for ways to continue to put our agents first,” said David Romero, CENTURY 21 Award president. “This strategic partnership allows us to better serve our agents and their clients without compromising our core values. I truly believe this is the right move for both companies.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with CENTURY 21 Affiliated and CENTURY 21 Award for many years and have watched them make a huge impact in their respective markets,” Century 21 Real Estate President and CEO Mike Miedler said. “This partnership of industry powerhouses is going to bring a new level of client service and extraordinary experiences to Southern California’s homebuyers, sellers and investors. I look forward to seeing all the success that lies ahead for their teams of relentless real estate professionals.”

In the upcoming months, CENTURY 21 Affiliated will work through operational logistics, with the goal of creating additional resources for its agents and clients.

