Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. brand, has released its 30 Under 30 Real Estate Professionals list. The list honors Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have made their mark and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership, the company announced.
The Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand’s network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the legacy of the brand’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively, a release noted.
The full list, in alphabetical order, is:
- Adrianna Lonick, Coldwell Banker Realty, Woodbury, Minnesota
- Alex McFadyen, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Alexander Arriaga, Coldwell Banker Prestige Homes & Real Estate, Inc. Enterprise, Alabama
- Allison Flatt, Coldwell Banker Home Source, Apple Valley, California
- Angela Rossi, Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, Tottenham, Ontario, Canada
- April Pancoast, Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, Pennsylvania
- Bailey Chavez, Coldwell Banker Northland, Cottonwood, Arizona
- Bill Brockert, Coldwell Banker Realty, Bexley, Ohio
- Caitlin Smith, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Illinois
- Carolina Ampuero, Coldwell Banker Realty, Fairfax, Virginia
- Chris Ohab, Coldwell Banker Realty, Sparta, New Jersey
- Corrin Dial, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Dustin Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Fallon Arnold, Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Graham McDonald, Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Charles, Illinois
- Isaiah Floyd, Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Virginia
- Jared Lebowitz, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, Burlington, Vermont
- Julia Doxey, Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Angel Fire, New Mexico
- Katelyn E. Sullivan, Coldwell Banker Realty, Framingham, Massachusetts
- Kenzie Ross, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Grand Junction, Colorado
- Marlee Kutzer, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, San Antonio, Texas
- Mary Ashleigh Browning, Coldwell Banker Caine, Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Morgan Franklin, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Massachusetts
- Natalie Ramirez, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Florida
- Ruben Brangier, Coldwell Banker Hestia Group, Strassen, Luxembourg
- Sasha Kaplan Pollak, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, California
- Sean Murphy, Coldwell Banker Realty, Tampa, Florida
- Tate Trentham, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, Cleveland, Tennessee
- Valentine Clot, Coldwell Banker Europa Realty, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
- Veronique Manga, Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Virginia
“The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker and we are delighted to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year’s winners will continue to shine brightly!”
