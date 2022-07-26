Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. brand, has released its 30 Under 30 Real Estate Professionals list. The list honors Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have made their mark and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership, the company announced.

The Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand’s network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the legacy of the brand’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively, a release noted.

The full list, in alphabetical order, is:

Adrianna Lonick, Coldwell Banker Realty, Woodbury, Minnesota

Coldwell Banker Realty, Woodbury, Minnesota Alex McFadyen, Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, North Carolina Alexander Arriaga, Coldwell Banker Prestige Homes & Real Estate, Inc. Enterprise, Alabama

Coldwell Banker Prestige Homes & Real Estate, Inc. Enterprise, Alabama Allison Flatt, Coldwell Banker Home Source, Apple Valley, California

Coldwell Banker Home Source, Apple Valley, California Angela Rossi, Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, Tottenham, Ontario, Canada

Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, Tottenham, Ontario, Canada April Pancoast, Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, Pennsylvania

Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, Pennsylvania Bailey Chavez, Coldwell Banker Northland, Cottonwood, Arizona

Coldwell Banker Northland, Cottonwood, Arizona Bill Brockert, Coldwell Banker Realty, Bexley, Ohio

Coldwell Banker Realty, Bexley, Ohio Caitlin Smith, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Illinois

Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Illinois Carolina Ampuero, Coldwell Banker Realty, Fairfax, Virginia

Coldwell Banker Realty, Fairfax, Virginia Chris Ohab, Coldwell Banker Realty, Sparta, New Jersey

Coldwell Banker Realty, Sparta, New Jersey Corrin Dial, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, North Carolina

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, North Carolina Dustin Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cincinnati, Ohio

Coldwell Banker Realty, Cincinnati, Ohio Fallon Arnold, Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Pete Beach, Florida

Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Pete Beach, Florida Graham McDonald, Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Charles, Illinois

Coldwell Banker Realty, St. Charles, Illinois Isaiah Floyd, Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Virginia

Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Virginia Jared Lebowitz, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, Burlington, Vermont

Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, Burlington, Vermont Julia Doxey, Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Angel Fire, New Mexico

Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, Angel Fire, New Mexico Katelyn E. Sullivan, Coldwell Banker Realty, Framingham, Massachusetts

Coldwell Banker Realty, Framingham, Massachusetts Kenzie Ross, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Grand Junction, Colorado

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Grand Junction, Colorado Marlee Kutzer, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, San Antonio, Texas

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, San Antonio, Texas Mary Ashleigh Browning, Coldwell Banker Caine, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Coldwell Banker Caine, Spartanburg, South Carolina Morgan Franklin, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Massachusetts

Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Massachusetts Natalie Ramirez, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Florida

Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Florida Ruben Brangier, Coldwell Banker Hestia Group, Strassen, Luxembourg

Coldwell Banker Hestia Group, Strassen, Luxembourg Sasha Kaplan Pollak, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, California

Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, California Sean Murphy, Coldwell Banker Realty, Tampa, Florida

Coldwell Banker Realty, Tampa, Florida Tate Trentham, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, Cleveland, Tennessee

Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, Cleveland, Tennessee Valentine Clot, Coldwell Banker Europa Realty, Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Coldwell Banker Europa Realty, Boulogne-Billancourt, France Veronique Manga, Coldwell Banker Realty, Arlington, Virginia

“The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker and we are delighted to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year’s winners will continue to shine brightly!”

For more information, visit www.coldwellbanker.com.