Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has opened 20 new franchised offices through the first half of 2022. These openings bring the national franchise network up to 375 locations across 43 states. More openings are slated for the coming months, which will increase this number even more.

New locations include Weichert’s first offices in two new states, Montana and North Dakota, as well as many expansions of existing franchise companies. This is the largest period of growth that Weichert has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s amazing to see our Weichert presence continue to grow throughout the country,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors. “Our sustained growth is evidence that Weichert’s industry-leading technology, marketing tools and business systems are effective in building competitive real estate brokerages in any market in the country.”

The highlight of Weichert’s growth in the first half of 2022 was continued expansion in the Midwest and West regions. Such expansion accounted for 13 of the 20 new franchise office openings.

“We are grateful that our brand is able to reach more agents and clients as part of our Weichert family,” added Scavone. “Our team and existing franchisees always welcome new members with open arms. Our supportive culture filled with idea-sharing has been key to our franchise’s growth and sustained success.”

