Today, nearly 86% of U.S. households have some type of internet subscription, but that still leaves more than 14 million households in the nation that are without internet access in their homes. This is according to a new study from LendingTree, which analyzed the data to compare the share of internet-connected households to the share of non-connected households in each of the nation’s 50 states, an important consideration to those looking to move to more rural areas.

Here’s what they found:

An average of 12.22% of households across the nation’s 50 states don’t have internet access.

Utah, Washington and Colorado have the smallest share of homes without internet access. Across these states, 7.17% of households aren’t connected to the internet.

Mississippi, New Mexico and Arkansas have the largest share of homes without internet access. In these states, an average of 19.17% of households don’t have internet.

An average of 72.44% of the nation’s more than 100 million internet-connected households have more than one type of subscription.

The takeaway:

“Homebuyers thinking about moving—especially if they’re thinking about moving to a more rural part of the country—should be sure that the home they’re thinking about buying has internet connectivity,” said Jacob Channel, LendingTree’s senior economist and author of the report. “This is especially true if they plan on working remotely from their new home. Remember that while internet access may seem universal in the U.S., it most certainly isn’t.”

You can view the full report here: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/internet-access-study/.