Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced a charitable gift was able to be delivered through its partnership of Dreams Come True, northeast Florida’s local dream-granting organization for children battling life-threatening illnesses. Together, the partners recently surprised 18-year-old Siobhan with a new Freedom Concept Tricycle. Siobhan’s dream marks the real estate firm’s 40th sponsored dream since 2013.

“Siobhan was so overjoyed to see everyone and the bike, so much that she shed tears of joy with a lot of big smiles,” said Siobhan’s family. “We want to thank all who were involved in helping to make Siobhan’s dream come true.”

Around the age of four, Siobhan was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments. The disease affects nearly every aspect of her life.

“We are truly grateful to everyone at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty for helping us make Siobhan’s dream a reality,” said Dreams Come True Executive Director Sheri Criswell. “Our ability to deliver and fulfill the power of a dream is only possible through the generosity of our community partners and donors.”

Since 2013, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has raised more than $240,000 for Dreams Come True through fundraising events and corporate donations. In addition, the company and its associates support Dreams Come True by hosting special celebrations, volunteering, additional fundraising and participating in events such as Dreams Come True’s Dream Day and Walk, Run and Roll 5K.

“Dreams Come True has been and continues to be very close to our hearts, and we are deeply committed to supporting this wonderful organization,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder and Chairperson Linda Sherrer. “Our company believes in creating a positive impact in others’ lives, and we truly appreciate the support we receive from our valued customers and passionate team to help make dreams come true for many deserving local children.”

