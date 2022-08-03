Allen Tate Realtors®, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ subsidiary company in the Carolinas, has acquired Beverly-Hanks Realtors, an independent real estate brokerage headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company has announced.

This announcement marks the fifth acquisition completed by Allen Tate Realtors® since joining forces with the Hanna Family of Companies in 2018. This acquisition will see Allen Tate add 18 offices and 460 experienced REALTORS® to its team, a release stated.

“We are proud to welcome Beverly-Hanks Realtors to the Howard Hanna Family of Companies,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “As we continue to grow our company and our footprint, we are pleased to support Allen Tate’s continued growth strategy, which solidifies our market position in the Carolinas and the Southeast.”

The Hanna Family of Companies continues to build their organization through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Throughout the past five years, the company has grown with more than 22 mergers and acquisitions, the company stated.

The company notes that organizations that join the Hanna Family of Companies gain access to benefits including a marketing and productivity suite, a health and wealth program, an income-advantage program for agents and a full complement of mortgage products. Additionally, acquired companies have access to a relocation network, agent connections, and overall support from Howard Hanna to continue to grow within their own markets through regional acquisitions, the company added.

“Our partnership with Howard Hanna has enhanced our ability to pursue planned growth among our target markets,” said Pat Riley, president and chief executive officer of the Allen Tate Companies. “Almost five years ago, I was in Neal’s shoes when Allen Tate sought a partner that would take our company to the next level. And that was Howard Hanna, the leading independent real estate company in the country.”

Beverly-Hanks was founded in 1976 with the merger of Beverly Realty and W. Neal Hanks & Associates, two of the area’s most prominent real estate firms. The firm has been a leader in the western North Carolina market for the last 46 years and ranks among the top 200 real estate firms in the nation, according to RISMedia’s Power Broker Report.

Beverly-Hanks will now use the combined name, Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Realtors. Neal Hanks, president of Beverly-Hanks since 1999, will continue in his role as president of Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Realtors. Amy Hanks will continue as president of Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Mortgage Services, and the Beverly-Hanks leadership team will remain in place, the company stated.

“For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with leaders from Allen Tate and have immense respect for the independent real estate organization that they have built,” said Beverly-Hanks President Neal Hanks. “As a homegrown business in western North Carolina, local expertise, personal service and respect for our special corner of the Blue Ridge guides everything we do. This new partnership will allow us to expand that vision while deepening our commitment to the communities we serve.”

“I’ve known Neal for a long time, and my respect for him and Beverly-Hanks continues to grow. Partnering with Neal and his team is a huge win for Allen Tate, as well as buyers, sellers, and real estate investors,” said Gary Scott, president of Allen Tate Realtors. “Together, we’ll be ready to face the competitive challenges of today’s real estate market by investing in the best technology, recruiting and retaining the best talent, continuing to make a meaningful impact in our communities, and aligning ourselves with the #1 independent family-owned real estate company in the country.”

For more information, visit www.howardhanna.com.