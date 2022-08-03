When someone marks an achievement, it should be recognized. In real estate, being an “Achiever” means utilizing your skills and putting in the effort to find success for your business, your team and your brand.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “success stories” in the industry by highlighting honorees in each of these categories. Here, we spotlight some members of the Achievers category.

Achievers celebrates those who have rocketed their business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning awards for top companies, multi-year strategies for success and so much more.

Take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Achievers:

Kelly Stipa

Agent | Springer Realty Group

Stipa had a banner year in 2021, closing 37 transactions in different states against the challenge of both an unpredictable market and a pandemic. Her leadership and success, which come from pure attitude and on-the-ground hard work, building up her successes with persistence and dedication.

Mark Spain

Founder & CEO | Mark Spain Real Estate

In 2021, Spain expanded his business to two new cities and a new state, breaking into the hot Florida markets of Tampa and Orlando with great success. He was recognized as a top agent by three different newspapers, and his company was ranked as one of the top workplaces by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lori Lane

Senior Vice President | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Through the acquisition of several high-profile clients and the increase in communities her division represents by 40%, 2021 was a banner year for Lori Lane. These successful partnerships positioned her team for another record year of sales and growth.

Jon Lahey

Founder | The Fine Living Group at eXp

After leaving his position as a top agent with a franchise brand and moving to eXp in 2021, Lahey was now able to reach international markets, provide expanded opportunities for other agents and continue to grow his business. His hard work led the company to record-breaking revenue across several competitive markets.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.