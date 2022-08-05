Leah Ambler, a third-generation RE/MAX broker/owner, has found great success throughout her real estate career. Since purchasing RE/MAX Professionals North from her parents 10 years ago, Ambler has done the work and put in the time as far as continuing education and training are concerned, ensuring that her 300-plus agents are ready for anything.

“We have the number one marketshare in West Toronto,” says Ambler. “We really put our focus on our agents, giving support and helping them build their businesses and brands, working alongside them to get them where they want to go in their careers.”

As the industry navigates its way through 2022, facing inventory challenges and increased seller demand, Ambler knows that her agents are up for the challenge. With a keen understanding of marketing principles and strategy, and hopeful predictions for a busier and more balanced market this fall, she believes more success is on the horizon.

“2022 is going to be a good year for our real estate agents,” says Ambler. “There are a lot of agents who are part-time and won’t pick up listings, but sellers need professional agents who can get their homes sold. We’re going to dominate because we have the best REALTORS®.”

Another key piece of the puzzle is the firm’s elevated online presence, provided by Real Estate Webmasters’ Renaissance website platform.

Ambler decided to work with Real Estate Webmasters after she witnessed the success of many agents who were happy with the services and platforms the company offered. She knew there was an opportunity for her Muskoka office in terms of online leads and wanted to know what Real Estate Webmasters could do for her business.

“We were looking for a company that could have the capacity to blog for us, dominate the market for us, help develop a more organic site and improve SEO, and Real Estate Webmasters was able to take on those roles. It’s almost impossible to do all of these things yourself, so it was an all-in-one solution for us,” says Ambler, who recently won a brand-new Tesla, courtesy of Real Estate Webmasters.

In December 2021, Real Estate Webmasters announced the contest, celebrating their new Fast Track leads program designed to help REALTORS® get their Renaissance website live and generate new business. By booking an appointment with an account executive and demoing the award-winning Renaissance website and Fast Track leads program, names were entered into the drawing, resulting in 1,300-plus entries in the first quarter of 2022.

“It worked out so well,” explains Ambler. “My lease is up next year, and I’ve always wanted a Tesla. This opportunity threw me into one, and I’m very happy about it.”

Working with numerous website providers over the years, Ambler goes on to explain that she’s never found the right partner. But thanks to Real Estate Webmasters, her firm now has an impressive, clean and easy-to-navigate website. Better yet, Founder and CEO Morgan Carey and his team are very responsive.

“Real Estate Webmasters is very quick when it comes to navigating through any issues, which is important when you’re busy selling a lot of real estate and you need to run smoothly,” says Ambler.

“If you’re looking for a company that’s able to build out what you’re looking for, and deliver, Real Estate Webmasters is definitely the answer,” she concludes.

For more information, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.