Selling 110 homes as a solo agent in the course of a year is no easy feat, but it’s reality for Stacey Taylor—a REALTOR® with Quest Realty in Troy, Michigan. She first earned her real estate license over 20 years ago but began selling real estate as a career in 2015.

Attributing much of her success to a long-standing partnership with Rocket Mortgage®, Taylor is committed to offering her clients a seamless mortgage experience from beginning to end. And thanks to Rocket Pro Insight, she’s equipped with 24/7 visibility into where her clients are in the loan process at any given time, setting the stage for a stress-free trip to the closing table, no matter the market.

“More than anything, Rocket Pro Insight helps me ensure that nothing falls through the cracks,” says Taylor, which is mission critical in today’s heated seller’s market, with multiple offers and homes selling for well over asking price.

“Being able to go in and track where clients are in the process is crucial to helping me stay organized, but it also allows me to help them get where they need to be,” she adds.

“With Rocket Pro Insight, I can help the mortgage banker obtain missing documentation, while also providing a gentle nudge to encourage the client to take the pre-approval a step further with a Verified Approval. I can even log in late at night or during the weekend to generate a revised pre-approval or Verified Approval Letter, adjusting the dollar amount to match what the client has been approved for,” explains Taylor.

It’s this level of transparency into the loan process that has helped Taylor enhance her business throughout the years.

“It’s a true gamechanger, and a totally unique aspect that Rocket Mortgage brings to the table,” says Taylor, who wholeheartedly believes that the level of transparency built into the platform has allowed her to do the amount of business she’s done.

Another benefit is the fact that working with Rocket Pro Insight positions Taylor and the entire mortgage processing team as a united front, an important piece of the puzzle when working with clients.

“With Rocket Pro Insight, we’re all working toward the same goal,” says Taylor. “I truly feel like I’m part of a team when it comes to working with my mortgage banker.”

Benefitting real estate professionals and clients alike, according to Taylor, the team at Rocket Mortgage is constantly raising the bar.

For those not yet working with Rocket Mortgage and utilizing Rocket Pro Insight? As far as Taylor is concerned, they’re missing out.

“Not only will it make the process easier on both yourself and the client, but you’re also going to learn something along the way,” says Taylor, who can’t say enough about her experience working with the team, specifically the open and honest communication that’s been in place from the get-go.

“The team at Rocket Mortgage has been fantastic,” concludes Taylor. “They’re by your side every step of the way, and while they’re a very large company, they provide small company service.”

