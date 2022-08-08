Brokers and their agents have successfully leveraged the REALTOR® brand for years, using the .realtorTM top-level domain to showcase and promote their businesses. Now, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is offering a branding package exclusively for brokerages, enabling them to offer their agents a free .realtor™ web address, free professional website and matching email address.

“NAR understands the level of competition brokerages are up against and their need to gain more traffic and traction online,” says Colleen Doyle, vice president, RIN and Strategic Initiatives. “That’s why we developed the REALTOR® Branding Kit for Brokers—a turnkey, streamlined solution that includes tailored content and tech support from NAR to ensure that brokers can get their offices up and running as quickly and easily as possible.”

The Web Address That Says It All

You can use the instant recognizability of a .realtor™ website to draw in customers, increase your credibility, establish your brokerage as the go-to real estate experts in your community and maximize your marketshare.

Many brokers are seeing a boost in business with their .realtor™ web address, including Kama Burton of CMB Realty Services in Moreno Valley, California. “Being a broker comes with a lot of responsibility, but utilizing NAR’s tools, like the branding kit, helps ease my mind. People love to see uniformity in branding and marketing, and our .realtor™ website gives me the perfect opportunity to take advantage of our member benefits, save money and help my agents stand out.”

For REALTORS®, the .realtor™ web address is a member benefit that should not be missed. As NAR members, REALTORS® have exclusive access to a .realtorTM website that is theirs and theirs alone. And when you provide agents with the complete branding package, you help build loyalty to your brokerage with a win-win marketing tool. You can also use the branding kit as an incentive to recruit top talent and solidify your position as a must-join brokerage.

REALTOR® Branding Kit for Brokers

What’s included:

Free customized .realtor™ web address for your firm

Free customized .realtor™ web address for your agents

Free professional websites for you and your agents, fully customized to your brokerage’s brand

Free professional email

Live onboarding webinar, personalized for your brokerage

Ongoing customer support

Your savings:

With all of the above features free for the first year, this exclusive offer for NAR broker members provides a savings of $79 for the .realtor™ web address for your firm and $39.95 for .realtor™ web addresses for each of your agents.

NAR Does the Work for You

When you take advantage of the REALTOR® Branding Kit for Brokers, we’ll provide a custom website specific to your brand—complete with your logo, preferred colors and photos, plus a button linking directly to your listings. As your agents secure their free .realtor™ web address, they will be instantly set up with a completely customized online brand.

Empower Your Brand

Get started today with the REALTOR® Branding Kit for Brokers at https://www.get.realtor/brokerkit.