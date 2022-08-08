United Real Estate announced today its partnership and the newest member of its national network with United Real Estate | Fortune, based in Great Neck, New York. The move ushers United into New York State and the New York City area for the first time and expands its service footprint to one of the most diverse and competitive real estate markets in the world.

United Real Estate is a five-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing U.S. company and currently the 7th largest independent real estate operation in America. The alliance equips United Real Estate | Fortune agents with advanced proprietary technologies, marketing programs and a breadth of resources provided by United’s national organization. Some resources United Real Estate | Fortune is rolling out include:

100% commission, flat-free transaction compensation

Automated listings marketing and personal marketing programs

Lead-generating agent websites

Listings videos

National referral network

Agent productivity platform – Bullseye™

Revolutionary marketing & communications platform

24/7 on-demand and live agent training

United Real Estate | Fortune’s team provides expert representation for residential, commercial, multi-family, land and rental properties. They service Long Island and all five NYC boroughs. The office is also fully equipped to serve both English- and Mandarin-speaking clientele.

The new partnership provides United | Fortune agents new ways to serve buyers, sellers, investors and business owners while expanding their marketing firepower and local and national reach.

“Our agents and their clients are at the heart of how we make decisions and evolve our business in this fast-paced and competitive New York real estate market,” said CEO/Broker of United Fortune, Susanna Shao. “With United under our wings, our agents are going to serve buyers and sellers with the utmost integrity and professionalism, while utilizing exciting new resources. Clients will benefit from exceptional service and sales results. It was an obvious choice for us to choose to partner with United.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Susanna and her team to United Real Estate and open a new market for us in the process,” said President of United Real Estate, Rick Haase. “Their professionalism and their passionate, positive energy for growth is amazing. They are a great addition to our national network. The services, support and tools we are bringing their agents will be a great complement to United Fortune’s deep skill sets, contacts and expertise in the NYC area—a true catalyst for growth.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United | Fortune can visit JoinUnitedFortune.com. Brokers interested in joining the United Real Estate network can visit GrowWithUnited.com.