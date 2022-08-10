NAR has announced the roster of its 2023 Leadership Academy class. Twenty REALTORS® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 10-month program, which will prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR.

“NAR’s Leadership Academy identifies, inspires and mentors the next generation of REALTOR® leaders for future opportunities at the local, state and national level,” said 2023 NAR President Kenny Parcell. “Volunteer leaders are crucial to the real estate industry and by better understanding the needs and strategies of our trade association, Leadership Academy graduates continue to provide positive, lasting changes in the years ahead.”

The 20 REALTORS® selected to the Academy will participate in both virtual and in-person educational experiences alongside a nationwide community of volunteer leaders. During the 10-month journey, participants will learn the inner workings of NAR and gain insights preparing them to serve in prominent committee roles and leadership positions at every level of the association.

REALTORS® selected to participate in the 2023 NAR Leadership Academy are:

Carmen Bauman (New York)

Elizabeth Campbell-Chase (California)

Myssie Cardenas-Barajas (Texas)

Shane Cook (Arizona)

Anthony Domathoti (New York)

Kimberly Endre (North Carolina)

Michael Fischer (Georgia)

Daniel Guerra (Florida)

Ryan Hass (California)

Jenifer Hoffman (Vermont)

Tia Hunnicutt (California)

Julia Israel (Minnesota)

Alexandria Kebalo Hughes (Connecticut)

Denise Lo (Georgia)

Amanda Lott (Tennessee)

Johnny Mowad (Texas)

Susan Nicolson (Arizona)

Eric Rehling (Pennsylvania)

AshLee Vaughn (Alabama)

Dallison Veach (Virginia)

The program will begin in January 2023 and culminate in November 2023 at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada. The application period for the 2024 class runs from December 7, 2022, through February 7, 2023.

For more information, visit nar.realtor/leadershipacademy.