ERA Central Realty Group has announced that in-house graphic artist Suzi Kelly has been chosen as the official graphic designer for the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program 75th Anniversary. Kelly was awarded the prestigious appointment based on her logo design, which will be used on collection boxes and marketing collateral for the Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary celebration.

“It is an honor to represent the Toys for Tots Program,” Kelly says of her appointment. “My daughter is a marine and Toys for Tots has been an important effort for our family and ERA Central for many years. Being able to represent this amazing organization in such a unique and meaningful way is very exciting. Incidentally, Walt Disney designed the iconic Toys for Tots train logo, so my work is in excellent company.”

In the letter of appointment, Lieutenant General David G. Bellon, commander of the Marine Forces Reserve, wrote, “Suzi’s exceptional talent and dedication to this project are instrumental in enabling the Marine Corps Reserve to continue its long legacy of delivering hope to less fortunate children during the holiday season.”

“Toys for Tots has been a charitable initiative at ERA Central Realty Group for several years. I am proud that our community contributes to the 18 million toys that Toys for Tots collects and distributes to over 7 million children annually,” said Stephanie Bellanova, co-owner of ERA Central. “I am particularly delighted that Suzi is being recognized for her creativity at a national level.”

A self-taught graphic artist, Kelly believes in creativity through collaboration, the company noted. She has designed many logos, with her crowning achievement being the Toys for Tots® 75th Anniversary logo, they said. On top of her logo designs, Kelly is a passionate glass artist, having designed stained glass panels, sculptures, wall art, and fused glass functional art is her main medium.

For more information, please visit www.ERAcentral.com. To see Kelly’s work, visit www.ArtGlassElements.com.