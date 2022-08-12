The 6th annual Explosion Real Estate Conference hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Ambassador Real Estate held this week hosted nearly 200 of the nation’s top-producing real estate agents, managers, and CEOs.

The once again sold-out event kicked off with a high-energy entrance to lively music and Vince Leisey, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate’s CEO, and Explosion Real Estate Conference founder, introducing 13 conference panelists all ranking in the top 15 of their categories within the BHHS Network.

Also introduced was Sherri Johnson, national real estate coach and Christy Budnick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO.

“Explosion…content is current, in the trenches and real,” said Mark Brace of BHHS Michigan Real Estate.

Thirty-one top-producing agents and managers participated in panels and breakout sessions covering topics from business building, social media tips, marketing homes, personal development and building net worth.

“Having top agents together in an intimate setting, especially in a one-of-a-kind mega office like BHHS Ambassador, is a great experience. The culture and energy in the office is palpable. Every time I’ve attended Explosion, I fly home thinking…thank god I didn’t miss this event, I wouldn’t have known about X, Y, Z,” said Andrew Undem of BHHS Homesale Realty.

“My favorite event I have attended by far. So excited to grow my business,” said Melissa Greer of BHHS Yost & Little Realty.

On day two, the event began with two “mega CEO’s” from the Omaha, Nebraska area, the company noted. The Explosion Real Estate Conference attendees heard from Jerry Crouse, CEO of Tenaska and Bret Griess, executive partner of Siris, Ex CEO of CSG Systems.

The two leaders shared their thoughts on management, leadership, and success with the attendees and provide valuable insight from a perspective outside of real estate.

“The collaboration, energy, networking and passion that I saw this week made this the best Explosion event yet,” noted Leisey

For more information, visit https://www.bhhsamb.com/.