As RISMedia prepares for its 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange this fall, which will include more than 100 industry leaders on stage and an all-new venue, organizers are urging those interested in attending to sign up before this Friday to take advantage of the discounted early bird pricing.

The event, titled, “The Real Estate Renaissance: How to Reset as the Market Revives,” will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Georgetown Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register.

Your early bird registration includes:

Three days of leadership insights, strategy and networking

Two nights at the Fairmont Georgetown Hotel

Two networking breakfasts and two networking lunches

Dinner at RISMedia’s Awards Gala

Access to all conference sessions and receptions

With hotel accommodations, meals and event access included, Early Bird pricing offers tremendous value—the offer expires June 19.

Click here to learn more about the event.

What’s new this year

New this year is a late September/early October timeframe, creating space for deeper focus and stronger attendance, beyond the Labor Day rush. A new Georgetown location at the Fairmont Hotel is elevating the experience with a fresh, premier venue. And, also for the first time, your stay is included. An All-Access Ticket includes a two-night stay at the Fairmont.

Two new networking events also have been added to the schedule:

Monuments by Moonlight , on Wednesday, Sept. 30: Attendees will enjoy a private, guided tour of some of Washington D.C.’s iconic monuments illuminated under the night sky. Sponsored by: UtilityConnect

The Legends Luncheon , on Thursday, Oct. 1: Hear from a panel of some of residential real estate’s legendary brokerage leaders during this special luncheon. Sponsored by Buffini & Company

Here’s what previous attendees have said about their experience:

“Attending RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange has been a game-changer. The peer-to-peer business strategies I learned from top brokers nationwide have provided fresh insights and innovative approaches that I’ve implemented directly into my business. The networking opportunities are unparalleled, fostering connections that have elevated my professional growth and success,” said Tim Milam, CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

“After years of attending multiple industry events throughout the country, I can go on the record and say that RISMedia’s Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is by far the best event when it comes to hearing directly from leaders and connecting with leaders. I strongly recommend it to those who are looking to be with those who run our industry,” said Anthony Lamacchia, CEO, Lamacchia Companies.

Featured panel:

Taking the Risk Out of AI

AI is revolutionizing real estate—but are you prepared for the risks? Learn how leading brokers are leveraging AI to boost productivity and drive growth while putting the right safeguards in place. This practical discussion will explore best practices for managing risk, maintaining compliance and ensuring your firm can confidently embrace the future of AI.

View the full agenda here.

Keynote speaker: Dan Duffy, CEO, United Real Estate Group



The State of Real Estate

In the event’s opening keynote presentation, United Real Estate CEO Dan Duffy will provide an essential overview of the trends, challenges and opportunities that are reshaping residential real estate and defining brokerage success in the months ahead.

Special Presentation: Chris Raveis, President of William Raveis Real Estate

Setting the Standard

Raveis shares how independent brokerages can build a culture of excellence, training and accountability—while navigating private listings and staying committed to transparency, collaboration and service.

See all the speakers here.

Dates and times:

Wednesday, September 30 – 12 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 1 (Awards Dinner) – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, October 2 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Take advantage of the early bird discount here.





