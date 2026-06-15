Windermere Real Estate Expands Lucy Wood’s Role

Windermere Real Estate, one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate companies, has elevated Lucy Wood, a third-generation member of its founding family, to regional director for Western Washington and Oregon.

The appointment positions Wood at the helm of the nearly $40 billion organization’s largest operating region, further strengthening Windermere’s presence in one of the country’s most significant real estate hubs. The company, headquartered in Seattle, spans more than 300 offices and 6,500 agents across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, as well as Mexico.

Marissa Ghesquiere elevated at Sotheby’s International

Marissa Ghesquiere has been appointed as Sotheby’s International Realty’s regional president, East Coast and Central region, a newly established role that reflects both the scale of the company’s business and the importance of market-level leadership. In this capacity, she will oversee brokerage operations across the region while continuing to lead the east side Manhattan brokerage.

A native New Yorker, Ghesquiere brings a combination of real estate leadership and legal expertise to Sotheby’s International Realty, where she has built a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades.

NŌVEM Real Estate joins The Real Brokerage in New York City

The Real Brokerage Inc. has announced that NŌVEM Real Estate, a New York City-based boutique team led by Ethan Leifer, has joined the company. The addition expands Real’s presence across key New York markets, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and Westchester County.

The Real Brokerage opens operations in New Brunswick

The Real Brokerage announced that it has expanded into New Brunswick, marking the company’s sixth Canadian province and further strengthening its growing presence across Canada. Real opens for business in New Brunswick through the addition of Creativ Realty, an independent brokerage led by Martin Gallant, who joins Real as managing broker for the province.