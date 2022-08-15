Keller Williams (KW) has announced three new business communities—KW Wealth, KW Relocation, and KW Style to Design—in support of recognized and emerging real estate market segments.

“We’ve added three more business communities to enable our real estate entrepreneurs to continue to thrive in today’s dynamically shifting housing market,” said Sajag Patel, chief operating officer, KW. “As we push onward past COVID-driven market conditions, we’ve found agents want a greater sense of connection, empowerment, and impact. Developed in partnership with our agents, communities are how we’re leaning in to best serve them in support of their business growth,” said Patel.

According to a release, KW agents who join an established or emerging KW community have access to specialized training, technology, coaching, mastermind events, and referral opportunities.

KW Wealth

KW Wealth is a new community based around retreat-style workshops for agents to grow and mastermind their skills surrounding wealth management, the company states. The community empowers agents to use their advantage in real estate expertise to build a business plan to grow passive income.

An emerging community, KW Wealth is led by Brett Tanner, who serves as the director of KW Wealth. Tanner is also the owner of the Mesa, Arizona-based Brett Tanner Home Selling Team, which has more than 33 agents.

KW Relocation

KW Relocation is primarily a lead generation community that empowers and trains agents to grow their real estate businesses’ profitability through relocation partnerships, KW explians. Along with on-demand training, certifications, events, and masterminds, members will also have access to marketing assets.

Christina Griffin, a two-decade-plus real estate veteran, will serve as the director of KW Relocation, the company stated.

Griffin also serves as the team leader of the Tampa, Florida-based Griffin Group. The core leadership of KW Relocation additionally includes Liz Parker and Tammy Chevalier in director roles.

KW Style to Design

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, styled homes sell for a minimum of 6% higher and spend 73% less time on the market, KW notes. The KW Style to Design community provides education and resources on interior design to help agents secure listings and offer more services to clients.

As a part of the community, agents can purchase home staging inventory and buyers can design a home via a radically simple online ordering process. Led by Co-directors Heather Caine and Kelly Rodrigue, KW Style to Design sprung from a partnership between the two, originally formed in 2020, to revolutionize the real estate industry through design, staging, and marketing, the company stated.

More information on KW’s communities is available at https://communities.kw.com/community/.