The U.S. labor crisis still plagues us. In fact, it’s getting worse. This isn’t hyperbole or sensationalism. It’s grounded in facts and supported by data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data at the beginning of May that revealed that 11.5 million job openings existed in March. They also reported that a record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs. If every single person looking for work took one of those jobs, half of them would still remain unfilled. You must also remember that a lot of unemployed people are being exceptionally picky about where they go next, further straining the search for reliable professionals to fill the gaps at businesses just trying to stay afloat.

What you can do right now

Of the 4.5 million people who recently quit their jobs, the demographics that increased most significantly were the professional and business services sector, as well as construction.

What do those roles have in common? They include a lot of busy work. They’re the kinds of jobs that most folks see as entry level, while their eyes are set on something more akin to their specific skillset. The problem that has now presented itself is that a lot of the people who filled those roles have come to realize that their job can be done entirely from home with no negative impact on their productivity. With more companies requiring hybrid schedules, or even full-time presence back at the office, these people don’t want to put themselves at risk or waste their time for anything less than a step-up.

Improving the quality of jobs in our country is an economic imperative. The worker shortage is a top challenge, and it’s impacting the country’s ability to ease supply chain disruptions, get inflation under control and continue our economic recovery.

You can do your part by better delegating busy work and stop forcing people to come into your office to answer phones or work on their PC. We have phones and computers at home, and we’re more comfortable hustling in the privacy and safety of our houses. That safety extends to you, too. With team members working at home, you have less risk of exposure, office drama, insurance liabilities and other overhead expenses. Let the busy work be done remotely so that you can allocate expenses and effort to improving the work experience for your more specialized roles that have to be on site.

What we do for you

When you find a viable employee, it takes over a month just to get them clocked in—and weeks to fully onboard them. We’re able to match employers with one or more virtual assistants chosen specifically for what’s needed within a week. It’s typically another week to get them onboarded. These folks learn fast and are hungry for the opportunity.

Our virtual assistants also have access to the same quality equipment and internet as anyone local. In addition to experience and training, they often have specific education. This means that while we’re emphasizing their value in lightening your load of busy work, they can often do more advanced remote tasks. They’re also hooked up to our proprietary tracking application, MyTimeIn, which allows employers to keep close tabs on them.