Every industry has pioneers for a better way, and that is no different in real estate. From exploring new technology and resources to elevating industry standards, these “Trailblazers” are working hard to navigate complex challenges, identify opportunities and provide solutions to help move the industry forward.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the “agents of change” in the industry through the Real Estate Newsmakers recognition program in our “Trailblazers” category.

In this category, we spotlight those who are not only keeping pace with innovation, new technologies, data innovations and more, but their contributions to moving the industry forward and improving agent-client relationships on every level.

Let’s take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Trailblazers:

Myra Jolivet

PR & Communications Strategist | WAV Group

Bringing the prestige, power and style of Emmy-award-winning journalism to the industry, Jolivet made sure that the compelling stories from 2021 were told. Her overarching strategy of ‘strategic storytelling’ helped real estate professionals leverage their own powerful experiences and effectively build messaging around everything from technology to leadership.

Josh Harley

Founder, Chairman & CEO | Fathom Realty

Harley strives to help all members of his company become the best versions of themselves through coaching, navigating the top changes throughout the industry, improving agents and client offerings and setting an example through his service to others. He has catapulted his company to the top of the Inc. 500 list for four consecutive years.

Sue Yannacone

President & CEO | Realogy Franchise Group

As the first female leader of Realogy Franchise Group, Yannacone is revolutionizing franchising by creating more connectivity and connections. By dedicating not only time, but resources to diversity, equity and inclusion, she has met the needs of brokers and agents in a rapidly evolving industry. She also found success in her What Moves Her campaign, sharing wisdom and strategies that elevate women in real estate.

Chad Carroll

President of The Carroll Group | Compass

Known for consistently breaking records, Carroll is a power broker in every sense. Throughout 2021, as the pandemic continued to impact the industry, Carroll helped countless clients relocate, supporting his team in navigating the complex market along the way. He understands the balance of traditional media with modern digital technology, setting an unparalleled standard for leveraging a variety of sales tactics and marketing strategies to build a powerhouse team.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker?