Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

Demand for mortgages hit a 22-year low this week , according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). An almost entirely gloomy year for lenders still has a chance to brighten, according to MBA VP Joel Kan, though that depends on big reversals in home prices and rates.

Recent volatility in mortgage rates and the overall economy were the one-two combo that forced companies like Compass to take a step back and reassess their gameplan for the rest of the year after a lackluster second quarter where net losses grew. The company also reduced its annual sales forecast by roughly $1.5 billion based on a “big downturn” in the housing market.