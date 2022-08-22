eXp Realty® has announced it has promoted Michael Valdes to chief growth officer. According to a release, Valdes will lead the eXp Realty and eXp Commercial global expansion efforts, reinforcing aligned growth strategies and leveraging the company’s scale to accelerate growth.

Valdes brings more than 17 years of real estate experience, including senior-level growth positions at global residential and luxury brokerages, the company notes. He joined eXp Realty in 2020 and as president, eXp Global, led 18 global market launches, with at least two more markets expected to launch in 2022.

“With our rapid global expansion, we recognize the importance of consolidating our global growth strategy under one leader to strengthen our efforts and deepen marketshare,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “Michael has been instrumental in growing our global footprint, and we’re excited about the value he will bring to our domestic and commercial businesses. He is well positioned to deliver on our ambitious growth goals.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge with eXp, continuing our trajectory as the fastest-growing brokerage in the world,” said Valdes. “By combining the growth opportunities in our residential and commercial businesses while continuously enhancing our agent value propositions, we can further our domestic and international momentum.”

