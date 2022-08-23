Revive Real Estate has announced leading real estate venture capital executive Kia Nejatian as its new head of corporate development. He will join the Revive executive leadership team on September 6, 2022, the company stated.

Most recently, Nejatian was the executive director of the National Association of REALTORS® REACH accelerator program for U.S. real estate startups. He also was a venture capitalist at Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the NAR, focusing on real estate investments. Revive was among eight residential real estate technology startups selected for the US 2022 NAR REACH program earlier this year, the company noted.

“Kia joining Revive Real Estate rockets our visibility in the PropTech space and puts us on a trajectory that will drive higher revenue and smarter market expansion,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder. “Leading our business expansion efforts while helping us go deeper with current partners, Kia has the unique skillset to make an immediate impact for Revive. We are excited to have his energy and drive to help take us to an even higher level of success,” he added.

Before his roles at NAR REACH and Second Century Ventures, Nejatian led real estate and construction investments at Plug and Play Ventures. He also was director of partnerships at Kash, a mobile payment startup purchased by a publicly traded financial services company. Previously, he was a real estate analyst at Real Facilities, acquired by Savills Studley, and an advisor to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, the company stated.

“The real estate market today is shifting rapidly, and there will be winners and losers,” said Kia Nejatian. “Revive shows it does incredibly well in a seller’s market, but wait until you see how extraordinary it becomes for agents and sellers in a buyer’s market. I’m excited to share the massive value Revive can deliver to sellers and their agents,” he added.

According to Revive cofounder Dalip Jaggi, adding Nejatian to Revive Real Estate’s executive team validates the tremendous growth ahead for the entire Listings Concierge category. “As the demand of our product grows, Kia’s involvement will be essential to integrate with the right strategic partners to deliver our mission to help homeowners maximize their biggest asset– their home,” Jaggi said.

Revive offers presale renovation services for homeowners to help maximize their profits from their home sales. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.