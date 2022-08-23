Inspiration. Leadership. Success. These are the qualities of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Famers. Selected by our readers and editorial team, these amazing individuals deserve this great industry honor.

For the sixth year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

Each year, we induct and celebrate a select group of “industry icons” for their long-standing and/or exemplary service into RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Let’s take a look back at our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame:

Candace Adams

President & CEO | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Hudson Valley Properties

2021 was a compelling year for Candace Adams. In addition to bringing on Diane Ramirez, one of the industry’s most prolific real estate professionals, as chief strategy officer for the firm’s New York operations, Adams extended the organization’s growth into New York with the 13-office, 400-plus agent acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties, one of the most highly respected independent brokerages in the global network. She now oversees the brand’s operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Jon Coile

Vice President – MLS & Industry Relations | HomeServies of America

In addition to serving as vice president of MLS & Industry Relations for HomeServices of America, real estate industry veteran Jon Coile was also the 2021 chair of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) MLS Issues and Policy Committee, responsible for working with the NAR Board of Directors to implement significant changes to MLS policy last year, including requiring MLSs to allow brokers and agents to display buyer broker commissions. During RISMedia’s recent virtual event, Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, Coile detailed a half-dozen recent policy changes likely to affect brokerages, as well as previewed a new environment for MLS owners and users in 2022.

Jim Fite

President | CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

Jim Fite, along with his sister, Jan Fite Miller, and their 40+ member leadership team, have built the Judge Fite family of companies including, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Fine Homes & Estates CENTURY 21 Judge Fite, from one office and eight people to a diversified real estate services company with over 1,000 associates and staff in 23 locations serving the entire DFW Metroplex, Texas market.

J.B. Goodwin

CEO | JBGoodwin REALTORS®

J.B. Goodwin founded JBGoodwin REALTORS® in 1972, and today the company serves the Austin and San Antonio, Texas markets with a team of more than 850 agent partners in eight Central-South Texas offices. In 2021, the firm ranked as the No. 1 Top Workplace for midsize employers for the third consecutive time in five years. Over the decades, JBGoodwin REALTORS® has handled nearly $35 billion in real estate sales and leases comprising more than 50,000 individual transactions. Now in his 50th year in business, Goodwin continues to be involved in the company’s day-to-day operations.

Terrie O’Connor

Founder & Broker/Owner | Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

Terrie O’Connor founded Terrie O’Connor REALTORS® in 1991, following a successful 10-year career in real estate sales, marketing and management, The company has grown to become a leading independent brokerage with eight locations, nearly 420 sales associates and 40 full-time employees. O’Connor is devoted to giving back to the communities her company serves. In recognition for her work with Covenant House, the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey named Terrie O’Connor REALTORS® a “Champion of Good Works: Advocates of the Homeless.”

Joseph Horning

President | Shorewest REALTORS®

Joe Horning is a third generation leader of his 75-year-old family business—Shorewest REALTORS®, Wisconsin’s Largest Home Seller™. This includes the Shorewest Family of Companies–Shorewest REALTORS®, Heritage Title Services, Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation, Shorewest Insurance, Shorewest Real Estate Institute and MyDwelling. In addition to leading his company he also currently serves as the chair-elect Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, is past-chairman of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, president of Metro MLS, on the board of managers for Upstream and was the chairman of The Realty Alliance.

Tina Lapp

Head of Local Brands | Colibri Real Estate

Tina Lapp is a business leader, team builder and entrepreneur who has spent the last 28 years as an active member of the central Ohio business community, and the national real estate and professional-education community. Lapp is also co-owner of National Background Check, Inc. Colibri Real Estate consists of several brands dedicated to professional adult education, including Hondros College, Superior School of Real Estate, Arizona School of Real Estate and Business, Hogan School of Real Estate, Rockwell Institute, Gold Coast Schools, Real Estate Express, McKissock, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, CompuCram and Learn Mortgage.

Pamela Liebman

President & CEO | The Corcoran Group

Pam Liebman is president and chief executive officer of The Corcoran Group. As a force throughout the industry, Liebman has been with Corcoran since she started her career in 1984, and was named president and CEO in 2000. With her strategic direction, Corcoran has achieved record sales that have reached more than $18 billion annually. She transformed Corcoran into one of the nation’s most successful and prestigious real estate firms by expanding into key East Coast markets with the acquisitions of top tier firms in the south Florida and Hamptons markets, and with the purchase of Citi Habitats, one of New York City’s largest rental brokerage firms.

Michael Pappas

President & CEO | The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Mike Pappas’ impressive career spans 40 years. He is currently the president of The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties, a Miami-based company with 50 branches and 3,300 associates and affiliates, which includes Capital Partners Mortgage, Home Partners Title, Keyes Insurance and Keyes Property Management. Under his leadership, The Keyes Company generates sales and services in excess of $7.9 billion annually, and is one of the largest independent brokerage firms in the U.S. Pappas is also a tech-forward thinker and in 2015, received the RISMedia Real Estate Tech Titan Award, and he has been twice-honored as a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, as a Luminary (2019) and Influencer (2021).

Ken Trepeta

President & Executive Director | RESPRO

Ken Trepeta became president and executive director of RESPRO® in July of 2015. Prior to joining RESPRO®, Trepeta served as the director of Real Estate Services for NAR for nearly a decade, where he was liaison to senior executives at large real estate firms and their affiliated businesses, as well as NAR’s in-house RESPA expert. Prior to joining NAR, Trepeta worked in government affairs for five years as a vice president at both JP Morgan Chase and representing the CEOs of the largest financial services firms in the world at the Financial Services Forum.

