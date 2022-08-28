As an agent or broker, you’re probably always looking for ways to make your business run smoother and more successfully. There’s nothing wrong with searching for help, but you have to know which help to take.

Advice books, blogs and listicles are a dime a dozen. With so much advice out there from so many different people, with some of it contradictory to others, it can be hard to know which to take.

Here are five methods to use for deciphering which advice is right for you.

Find a problem first

Advice is only useful if you have a problem that needs solving. Seeking a solution without identifying your problem first is putting the cart before the horse. So think about areas where you’d like to improve your business and then narrow your search for advice based on ways to achieve that improvement. Your search will be shorter and more fruitful if you approach it this way.

The more specific advice, the better

Platitudes can feel nice, but their vagueness means that they’re not the most practical advice. Instead, you should look for and pay attention to advice which is more specific.

If the advice includes outlines of strategies you can implement, recommendations of particular types of tech to use, and so on, then it’s more worth listening to.

Recall what’s worked for you in the past

If it isn’t broken, then don’t fix it. After all, no one says you can’t keep using a strategy if it’s worked for you in the past. Relatedly, you should remember authors and sources. If someone’s advice has worked for you in the past, keep up with them and listen to what they have to say in the future.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

At the same time though, you shouldn’t stay in your old ways out of fear. You probably know the scientific method: form a hypothesis, test it with an experiment, and form a conclusion from the results. You can apply that process to your business as well. However, part of this approach means knowing when to quit if a piece of advice isn’t working for you.

Consult your colleagues

Sometimes you don’t need to search the internet for advice; instead, you only have to stay close to home. If you’re a broker, ask your agents. If you’re an agent on a team, ask your colleagues. As people you know face to face, you have a better sense of if their advice is worth taking than you will a listicle or self-help author.