Mark Stone, a Utah-based real estate entrepreneur and owner of Osmond/Ur Home Real Estate, has announced his brokerage’s affiliation with the CENTURY 21® brand.

The firm, which serves the Orem County region, will now do business as CENTURY 21 Ur Home Real Estate.

Stone plans to leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from digital marketing to coaching and learning services, to grow CENTURY 21 Ur Home’s market share and improve client experience, a release stated.

“The client-centric approach, laser-like focus on quality service and earning the best third-party ratings aligns perfectly with the culture that will serve as the foundation for my company and how I will partner with my agents and, in turn, my agents with their clients,” said Stone. “We will coach, measure, retain and recruit our sales professionals to deliver personalized, memorable experiences that will help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

“Mark has a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families he works with and I’m excited to know that he chose to affiliate with our brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers his team serves today in Orem county and those markets I expect he will grow into in the future.”

An active member of the greater Utah County community and supporter of local businesses, Stone intends to expand his team of sales professionals both with veterans and industry newcomers.

