The UK arm of the REACH real estate technology scale-up program is now accepting applications for its 2023 cohort. The award-winning REACH program was developed and is operated by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®.

The mission of the REACH UK program is to accelerate the adoption of new technology across the real estate ecosystem and its ancillary industries, including finance, banking and insurance. The REACH UK program offers access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders.

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry.

Exclusive speaking opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events, including Propertymark, CREtech London, EA Masters and more.

Unique access to top media and academic organizations.

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs, including more than 180 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

On the heels of two successful cohorts, and with continued support from industry partner, NAEA Propertymark, REACH UK has established itself as an industry standout, NAR says. The program will once again offer a select group of entrepreneurs access to a worldwide network of peers, mentors and investors in conjunction with its sister programs in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

“The pace of innovation in the real estate technology sector is staggering,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and the president of SCV. “We have seen several remarkable success stories come out of the REACH UK program, and we’re eager to work with a new group of innovators looking to make their mark on a dynamic industry.”

Notable successes from REACH UK portfolio companies include the following:

The closing of fundraising rounds by Hammock, Residently, Mokki, Myr.ai and Monspire, totalling over £12 million.

Successful international expansion by Myr.ai, bringing their smart building technology into the UK via market players Cadworks and E-office.

Smart Point’s record year-on-year revenue achievement through expansion into new European cities.

Strategic collaborations between BlockDox and Fyma, providing data analytics and insights via integrating new types of occupancy and traffic data for commercial real estate.

BlockDox and edozo partnership delivering smart use of building data.

Several cohort companies received invitations to deploy their technology with major real estate groups and establish pilot programs in the UK and globally.

“It is a privilege to be at the helm of the REACH UK program for our third year in operation,” said Valentina Shegoyan, managing partner of REACH UK. “As the proptech market continues to mature throughout Europe, we see more and more high-caliber startups with strong leadership addressing the real estate market, and we continue investing in a diverse range of solutions while growing our own operations in parallel.”

Applications for REACH UK will be accepted through October 14, 2022. The program will begin in February 2023 and run through autumn 2023.

To apply for the program, visit nar-reach.com/uk.