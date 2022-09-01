The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to analyzing the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

August’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.

This summer, several trends are making waves. We investigate how they influence the luxury market in the short and long term.

Although the market is showing definite signs of slowing down, we discover why the appetite for luxury real estate is far from diminished.

Understand why planning for the long term has become a significant trend and how buyers are leveraging the opportunity of more listings and time to locate their preferred primary or secondary homes.

We investigate why second homes continue to see high demand and the opportunities in this type of homeownership.

What luxury amenities are in this summer, and why are homes that offer more than just the basics seeing the most interest from affluent buyers?

The affluent are often trend leaders in home design. We discover the current palate in vogue and what is driving their decisions.

Technology holds the key to assisting the affluent in the future as their choices continue to diversify. We investigate technology’s impact on searches and the necessity for sellers to have an excellent online presence.

Slow supply chains and labor shortages have hampered the building industry, so why are custom homes still high on the affluent must-have list?

It is important to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

