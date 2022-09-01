Michael Napolitano, the CEO/broker of Brooklyn-based real estate firm RE/MAX Edge, has opened a fourth office, the company has announced. Located at 2519 Avenue U in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood, this RE/MAX Edge office will feature 25-50 real estate professionals specializing in residential, commercial, mixed use and affordable luxury properties.

“One of our brokerage’s core beliefs is that in order to build a successful business you love, there needs to be consistent education, solid community relationships, and a place to do it all,” said Napolitano. “Consumers know, like, and trust the RE/MAX brand. They know, like, and trust RE/MAX Edge. This new office lets our clients know that there is someone they can rely on to take care of all their real estate needs—right in their neighborhood.”

Napolitano opened his first RE/MAX office in 2017 and has been in the industry for more than 20 years, earning top RE/MAX awards as an agent, team leader and now as a CEO/broker, the company stated.

“We’ve always operated with our agents and our customers in mind,” added Napolitano. “They are our North Star. Seeing as so many of our agents and customers are based out of that area, we took it as them pointing us in the next direction we should be headed.”

RE/MAX Edge is home to more than 125 agents, supported by an operations team, operating three other offices: two in Brooklyn and one on Staten Island.

For more information, visit remaxedgeny.com.