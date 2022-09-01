The September issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including a deep dive on how Century 21 Real Estate is helping its affiliates reinvent and accelerate their businesses. Be on the lookout next week when we launch an incredible video roundtable moderated by RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston and a panel of four dynamic CENTURY 21® affiliated brokers from around the country.

On the Cover

Setting Its Sights: The Fearless Future of the CENTURY 21® Brand

As Carrie Nuckolls of CENTURY 21 First Group in Sulphur Springs, Texas, recently said, “Real estate is constantly about reinventing yourself.” And reinvention was the topic of discussion during a special roundtable this past July, where RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston moderated a panel of four dynamic CENTURY 21® affiliated brokers from around the country. In this month’s cover story, find out what the group had to say about how Century 21 Real Estate is staying relevant and helping its affiliates reinvent and accelerate their businesses. Plus, CEO Michael Miedler details the brand’s game plan and philosophy for the future.

Highlights

Great Spaces: Own Your Own Hawaiian Resort

In this month’s Great Spaces, we look at a beautiful beachfront property in Hawaii.

New REALTOR® Benefits Offers: Exclusive Tools to Better Serve Your Clients and Boost Business

PunchListUSA offers next-day repair estimates as well as discounts on repair or renovation services, while Arcadia Publishing provides a quality printed guide for clients and prospects.

Developing a Winning Go-To-Market Strategy for Reaching Your Business Goals

Regis Hadiaris, vice president of product marketing at Rocket Central, shares how real estate professionals can develop a go-to-market strategy and reach new levels of success.

