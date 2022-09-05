Technology and social media have transformed the real estate industry. In fact, among REALTORS®, a reported 96% of survey respondents stated they use smartphones nearly every day. Diving into the data even further, the National Association of REALTORS® 2022 Member Profile survey provides insights on the most popular technology members currently use to be successful. Let’s take a closer look at these results to see how you can utilize them yourself to help enhance your real estate career.

According to the survey, 94% of members connect with their clients via text messaging, followed by 92% who utilize phone calls, and 90% who use email. While these statistics may imply that face-to-face interactions are potentially taking a backseat to digital communication, it should be noted that 27% of members also use video chat when connecting with clients. Here’s a snapshot of the three most popular technology tools that members reported using.

Personal website

Even if you work with a brokerage, it’s imperative to have a personal website to promote your property listings, offer mortgage and finance resources, and give site visitors easy access to your social media profiles. However, 57% of surveyed members reported that their websites bring in no inquiries or business. Regardless though, it’s important to make sure that your online presence is up-to-date and allows for the opportunity for all site visitors/potential clients to connect directly with you from your website.

Social media platforms

According to the survey, about 75% of members use Facebook, 55% use LinkedIn, and 45% use Instagram to promote their business and stay connected with clients. However, despite the high number of responses, over 25% of members reported they don’t even use social media.

Keep in mind that being “active” on social media doesn’t just mean posting daily — you must engage with your followers as well. This means sharing personalized information to help relate better to potential clients, commenting on and liking conversations other than your own, and even cross-promoting content from other industry professionals.

Business software

MLS database websites are popular among real estate agents for sharing property listings and other relevant information. However, NAR members reportedly use other types of platforms to streamline the paperwork process, such as electronic contracts and forms (38%), E-signature (32%), document preparation (32%), and comparative market analysis (39%).

Undoubtedly, technology is a game-changer for real estate agents. It allows you to more easily streamline the process of marketing, listing, viewing, showing, and selling or purchasing a home. However, you still need to add a personal touch to each transaction because, as we well know, the real estate business is all about building authentic relationships and connecting with your network.

