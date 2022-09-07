HomeServices of America has announced a new project through its exclusive partnership with Havas House, the media, content and publishing division of Republica Havas Group and Havas Creative North America Network. Lifestyles South Florida, a quarterly Luxury publication by Florida firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, will be joined by Lifestyles Southern California.

“We’ve long admired the work our counterparts in South Florida have done with their publication,” said Martha Mosier, the president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Not only is this publication a successful branding and marketing tool for our agents, it is a captivating publication reminiscent of all those prestigious luxury magazines we recognize and admire. There is no other medium that uniquely spotlights our company’s listings as beautifully as Lifestyles Southern California magazine. With the success that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty experienced with their publication in Florida, it only made sense to partner with Havas House in producing a luxury magazine for Southern California, as we proudly represent the owners of some of the most luxurious and exclusive homes in this market.”

Lifestyles Southern California will begin publication in December 2022 the company said. The magazine will explore the luxury real estate market of California and the ultra-affluent audience it attracts. Features include trend casting to celebrity interviews, as well as photo shoots, and profiles of influential personalities. Readers will also enjoy articles on style, business endeavors, real estate, design and travel.

A circulation of 75,000 copies will be delivered directly to select multi-million dollar properties with a minimum home value between $3 million to $5 million located throughout key Southern California communities each quarter. Controlled commercial distribution will also be offered through select luxury hotels, partners, and social events. Digital editions will be available at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties website and via email distribution after the release date.

“In one short year, our partnership with HomeServices of America has grown beyond any of our expectations,” said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. “The mutually successful and valued relationship has leapt from the printed page to robust digital and social media tactics, prominent events, and even a professionally produced TV show. The opportunity to extend this valued branding campaign to Southern California is an honor for the Havas House family.”

For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.