The South Tahoe Association of REALTORS® and the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service have announced a partnership to enable both organizations’ shared membership to access their real estate technology from a single sign-on dashboard.

“This partnership between our geographically diverse yet connected MLSs enhances the value both organizations provide our shared members,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard.

STAR and NNRMLS members that belong to both organizations conduct business in the areas covering South Lake Tahoe, California, the east shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Carson Valley, and Carson City, Nevada.

“Empowering our shared membership by allowing access to their technology from one place enables us to help our members serve the public and work together more effectively,” said STAR President Mike Flanagan. “Our members told us that if we were going to partner with an organization to help reduce market friction while strengthening our autonomy, it should be with someone around the Lake. With this technological achievement, we not only listened and implemented, we did so at no extra cost.”

STAR and NNRMLS worked with a single-sign-on software vendor to enable members of both organizations to access their MLS platforms from their Clareity SSO Dashboard from CoreLogic, a release stated. Members who belong to both MLSs can access the STAR Rapattoni MLS from their NNRMLS Member Launchpad, can access NNRMLS’ primary system, Paragon, from the STAR Dashboard.

“This is a win-win for both organizations’ members, and we’re proud to help enable this partnership,” said Scott Little, executive leader of CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “Clareity SSO Dashboard and SafeMLS dramatically improve security, convenience, and workflow.”

Officials from both STAR and NNRMLS expressed gratitude to their members and leadership for supporting this initiative.

“As a shared member of STAR and NNRMLS, it’s never been easier to access your technology,” said STAR MLS Committee Chair Amanda Adams. “I would say to those agents who operate in this area but have felt “stuck” on one side of either state border; there’s never been a better time to think about getting licensed in both California and Nevada.”

For more information, visit http://www.staor.org/ and https://nnrmls.com/.