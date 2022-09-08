John L. Scott Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced the addition of a new office in Prosser, Washington. The Prosser office, which will hold a grand opening this fall, will join the brand’s group of Washington affiliate offices. The office is owned by Laura K. Ripplinger and currently consists of five broker associates.

According to a release, Ripplinger has lived in Prosser for the past 23 years and in 2003 founded her own real estate firm LKR Real Estate. She decided to partner with John L. Scott to further serve the growing real estate market in Benton and Yakima Counties, while also investing in the growing local community.

“We see our office as a landing place for John L. Scott brokers who want to provide exceptional service to the local Prosser community,” said Ripplinger. “I love this area and look forward to building out our office to be a trusted source of real estate excellence for those looking to buy and sell in Benton County and beyond.”

Broker Kiersten Lee is supporting Ripplinger in this new office launch, the company stated. Previously an employee and broker associate for the John L. Scott Snohomish office, Lee will bring her strong knowledge of John L. Scott tools and offerings to the Prosser team.

“As a local company established more than 90 years ago, John L. Scott is known for the company’s strong support of broker associates and their clients,” said Lee. “When I met Laura and heard her vision for the Prosser office, I knew I wanted to be a part of the team building something great in the local community.”

Lee added that brokers in the Prosser office will primarily serve buyers and sellers in Benton and Yakima Counties, but some will extend client service to the Westside as well. This new brokerage will be focused solely on real estate sales, while all property management work will remain under LKR Real Estate.

“Laura is well-respected in the local real estate community for her continued excellence and leadership during her nearly 30 years in the industry,” said Howard Chung, John L. Scott’s vice president of real estate affiliates. “She understands what it takes to grow and develop a successful real estate team, and I look forward to working with her and the Prosser team in the years to come.”

For more information, visit johnlscott.com.