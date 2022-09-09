American Home Shield® home warranties help protect buyers and sellers throughout the real estate transaction

“When preparing a customer for a breakdown before it actually happens, a home warranty is the solution,” says Andrew Linn, broker/owner of ERA Davis & Linn in St. Augustine, Florida.

Since beginning his career with ERA, Linn and his team have worked with American Home Shield (AHS®), offering home warranties to both buyers and sellers.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that offering a home warranty brings comfort to the customer knowing that they are covered,” says Linn. “We train our agents to do just that.”

In addition to educating customers about the breakdowns that can be covered under a home warranty, agents at ERA Davis & Linn are provided unique opportunities to grow their business while feeling secure in their transactions.

From seller and buyer coverage to the additional home services offered, such as the rekey service, Linn encourages his agents to discuss the home warranty plans with their clients, highlighting valuable benefits to both their buyers and sellers.

“One of the biggest things that is overlooked in a transaction is the seller coverage option,” Linn explains. “So many issues with systems and appliances can happen while a home is listed, and I think the benefit of having a plan to help cover the repair costs is a great negotiating tool on both sides.”

According to Linn, the seller coverage option offers buyers reassurance at the time of the inspection in addition to covered repair and replacement expenses. On the seller side, there is a level of comfort knowing that the home is protected while on the market.

Rekey coverage is another service that Linn and his team utilize, giving his agents greater opportunity to win leads and listings.

“This has been a tool that has been talked about, leveraged and sold,” says Linn. “Customers may not think about getting their home rekeyed, so to know that this service is offered within the coverage of the home warranty is huge.”

Linn also notes that the low cost for the rekey service is “amazing.”

When it comes to his agents, Linn is determined to ensure that they are educated on everything AHS has to offer—and the local American Home Shield team does just that.

“The local team that serves us is more than fantastic. Tracey and her team take part in new agent orientation and continue to educate agents on their products and services on a regular basis,” says Linn.

“They have been very informative in keeping us up to date—where we are, where we should be, new products and tools, etc.,” adds Linn. “As far as a resource to have things worked out, such as being on call and responsive, our local team has been extremely helpful.”

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate/.