John L. Scott Real Estate has announced it has acquired RE/MAX Town and Country, a Port Orchard, Washington franchise brokerage office focused on the Kitsap County area. Following this change, 10 current Town and Country broker associates will join the John L. Scott Port Orchard office, the company stated.



Established as a RE/MAX franchise in 2000, the Town and Country brokerage is headed up by Rhonda Edwards. Edwards will now join the John L. Scott Port Orchard office as a broker associate, partnering with her daughter Rachel Rosas to form a real estate team, the company said.



Edwards is no stranger to John L. Scott, as she was a broker with John L. Scott Port Orchard for much of the first decade of her career. As Edwards began interviewing companies to merge with, she discovered a shared passion for hyper-local expertise, innovation and broker development with John L. Scott, the company noted.



“While I enjoyed heading up Town and Country for 22 years, I am looking forward to focusing solely on supporting my clients alongside my daughter Rachel,” said Edwards. “Joining forces with a local community brand that is constantly innovating to meet the needs of the changing real estate market was of utmost importance to me. John L. Scott is not only established in Kitsap County but is backed by strong leadership and the ability to nimbly navigate change.”



In addition to her 32 years of experience in real estate, Edwards brings a passion for the Port Orchard and Kitsap County community to her work, the company noted. She has lived in the area for her entire life and is a third-generation Kitsap County entrepreneur. John L. Scott Port Orchard Office Leader Jacqui Curtiss said Edward’s deep local ties make her a great match for John L. Scott.



“When it comes to hyperlocal expertise, dedication to service and an eye for the future, Rhonda and her Town and Country colleagues are closely aligned with John L. Scott,” said Curtiss. “This change adds tremendous value to our Port Orchard office and the Kitsap County real estate landscape as a whole. I had the pleasure of working with Rhonda at the beginning of her career and look forward to this next chapter.”

The change will bring the broker count of John L. Scott Port Orchard to 59. The John L. Scott Port Orchard office was established in 1986 and is soon to officially launch a new satellite location in downtown Port Orchard, a released noted.

