Unless you plan to entertain a crowd, a small dining area can be a blessing; an artfully cozy space that makes dining for two quietly romantic and for as many as four to six a comfy pleasure.

Choose a round or oval-shaped table – The lack of square edges allows you to fit more diners around the table while saving space and providing a more sociable setting.

Select chairs with curved backs – Curved backs tend to maximize space, creating a more spacious look.

Be a wallflower – Create a practical and pleasing dining area by placing your table in front of a small sofa or settee that sits against any wall. Place two or three chairs in front of the table and you can conserve space while comfortably seating four to six.

Work a window – Place a small, extendable table in front of a living room window. Add chairs as needed and presto! Window seating for two to six in a multi-functional space that benefits from direct light by day and a city-lights setting by night.

Put café culture in the kitchen – Place a small, round bistro table and a couple of small chairs in a corner of the kitchen. It’s a perfect space to enjoy your morning coffee and/or entertain a guest or two.

Make use of a kitchen island – This is a great option if you like to socialize while cooking. Choose comfy chairs rather than stools and your guests will be glad to perch there for the evening, enjoying dishes you can pass piping hot.