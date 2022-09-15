Charitable giving has continued to rise among REALTOR® associations, according to a new report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

The Community Aid and Real Estate Report (CARE Report) offers insight into the monetary and volunteer contributions of NAR members, broker-owners and association executives or multiple listing service (MLS) staff, as stated by NAR. This year’s CARE Report found that last year’s median donation by REALTOR® associations was $12,070, compared to $10,000 in 2020 and $5,000 in 2018.

“REALTORS® are deeply involved in their communities and this report shines a light on the great volunteer efforts by NAR members,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a REALTOR® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “It is inspiring to see REALTOR® associations across the country continue to boost local charitable efforts, and I’m proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring group.”

According to a release, two out of three REALTOR® members volunteered an average of eight hours monthly, and 79% made charitable donations last year, down slightly from 82% in 2020. More than four out of five respondents reported that community involvement is an important component of their business plan. Of broker-owners, 77% volunteered their time each month, a small decline from 79% in 2020. The typical annual donation amount last year by all broker-owners increased from $1,800 in 2020 to $2,300, and from $2,000 in 2020 to $3,000 among only those who donated annually. Additionally, 66% of association executives or MLS staff volunteered monthly, 87% made personal donations in 2022, and 85% held events that encouraged their members to volunteer.

A recent example of an association volunteering event, according to a release, was the Florida REALTORS®’ Clean Up Florida’s Waters effort, which saw local REALTOR® associations join forces to clear over 18,000 pounds of trash and debris from 36 miles of waterways across the state.

“We thank all of our REALTOR® members and residents who volunteered and dedicated their time to preserving our beautiful waterways,” said Florida REALTORS® President Christina Pappas. “This is a sterling example of how we can accomplish so much when we all work together.”

For more information, visit nar.realtor.