One of Indianapolis, Indiana’s prominent real estate companies, RE/MAX At The Crossing, has merged RE/MAX Performance in Fortville under their brand to enhance their status as a top-producing real estate company in the State of Indiana and the Midwest.

According to a release, Mike Jones, broker/owner of RE/MAX At The Crossing, and Kelly Wood, former owner of RE/MAX Performance, made the decision to join forces and take advantage of the RE/MAX team structure. Wood and five agents of RE/MAX Performance now make up the newly formed team, The Performance Group.

“Our RE/MAX At The Crossing Family’s personnel, atmosphere, training and tools have continued to evolve and improve in order to best serve our agents and their clients,” said Jones. “We are extremely excited to welcome The Performance Group to our At The Crossing Family and look forward to an increase in assistance to the communities we serve to sell more houses than ever before!”

Jones, who’s been in real estate since 2007 and active owner since 2014, worked with Wood on the merger to allow Wood and her team the ability to focus on what they do best: Wood leading real estate professionals in a team environment, and her team selling real estate and supporting the communities they are dedicated to.

“My team and I are very excited about this change,” said Wood. “But this merger is not just for The Performance Group, it’s for the entire RE/MAX At The Crossing Family. It will increase our network of support, mentorship and growth to all our agents, teams, and the people and communities we serve.”

Wood began her career in 2004 as a licensed real estate agent, earned her managing broker license in 2009 and opened RE/MAX Performance in 2016. Her accolades include earning Executive and 100% club level awards, and being designated a Five Star Professional for outstanding service, the release noted.

“I feel very fortunate for all of my experiences and am proud to have been a Woman Owned Small Business,” said Wood. “I am excited for this next chapter of my real estate career with our newly formed team.”

For more information, visit www.indyatc.com.