Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Wendy Crane has joined its team of brand education leaders. As the brand’s new vice president of learning, Crane aims to simplify the learning value proposition to help broker owners drive recruiting, retention, and franchise sales; integrate skills and product training for maximum affiliate productivity and leverage technology such as AI and machine learning to help agents and brokers maximize their learning journey, a release stated.

Crane has 10years experience as a REALTOR® and transitioned to the corporate side of the business in 2014. She previously served as vice president of learning and development at Coldwell Banker, another Anywhere brand. Crane’s strategic leadership and innovative virtual education expos earned her recognition as a 2021 RISMedia Newsmaker Trailblazer.

“Being a part of the CENTURY 21 brand’s incredible culture and dedication to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences speaks to the deepest parts of my soul,” said Crane. “When it comes to real estate, the fundamentals will always be the same, but the way people learn and consume information continues to change. We need to be leading the way by providing them what they need when they need it. I love that the C21® brand boasts a network of global professionals dedicated to helping each other grow and succeed. For me, helping agents and brokers achieve their business goals is more of a privilege than it is a job, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Agent education continues to be a priority for the CENTURY 21 brand, the company said. In September 2022, the brand will launch its new CENTURY 21® REALCoaching series, marking the first time that the C21 brand is offering a brand-led group coaching program. In addition to the agent-focused program, C21 University® will offer managers dedicated sessions that will prepare them to directly coach their affiliated agents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to the C21 learning team and are excited by the robust experience and agent education background she brings to the table,” said Greg Sexton, chief operating officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Now more than ever, coaching has become a vital part of development for our industry and today’s real estate professionals. Educating new agents on the fundamental skills of real estate is no longer enough. You must also ensure that they are putting that learning into action and that is what the CENTURY 21® REALCoaching program does. It creates accountability by having someone there to help set goals and help agents track their own progress. By investing in this type of coaching, we are confident that the CENTURY 21 brand will continue to help affiliated franchisees to attract and retain the best agents in the industry.”

The new CENTURY 21® REALCoaching program launches at CENTURY 21 University® later in September 2022. CENTURY 21 affiliated agents looking for more information on the program and to register for the inaugural session can visit Century21University.com.

For more information, visit www.century21.com.