Christie’s International Real Estate has announced that John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida’s largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined the invitation-only international network of luxury real estate companies. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100% owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood, a release stated.

Founded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest active real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida and a leader in luxury home sales in Lee and Collie counties, with 2021 written sales volume of $5.8 billion, the company stated. The brokerage has more than 700 agents in 21 offices, serving an area that encompasses Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Marco Island, and the greater Fort Myers area including Captiva Island, Sanibel Island and Pine Island.

“Home buyers and sellers in Lee and Collier counties have entrusted John R. Wood with their real estate needs for more than 60 years thanks to our legendary service and local knowledge,” said Phil Wood. “Affiliating with Christie’s International Real Estate—a brand synonymous with luxury around the world—not only gives our clients global visibility and market access, but also enables our agents to tap into the industry’s best marketing and technology.”

“As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. for luxury real estate, Southwest Florida is an important market for Christie’s International Real Estate, so it was essential to find an Affiliate here who shares our vision and culture,” added Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “John R. Wood embodies the Christie’s International Real Estate brand as a thriving, independent brokerage with unrivaled local expertise and a culture that agents and clients gravitate toward.”

Southwest Florida remains a focus of luxury homebuyers, the company noted. Earlier this year, Naples was named the No. 1 emerging real estate market in the U.S., with home sales rising 26 percent in 2021 from a year earlier.

“The evolution of this area into an international luxury destination mirrors John R. Wood’s own growth and evolution. This firm was an innovator in the 1950s and it’s still innovating, growing and leading today, which is why it’s a perfect fit for Christie’s International Real Estate in Southwest Florida,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

For more information, visit christiesrealestate.com.