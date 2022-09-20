Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Florida Network Realty has announced its Mega Open House Weekend will return on Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2, 2022.

The Mega Open House Weekend will feature open house viewings of the company’s available listed homes. These listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida, a release stated.

In September, the company’s Mega Open House event hosted more than 30 in-person open houses as well as virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The online analytics show the virtual open houses attracted 115,544 online impressions, an aggregate reach of 89,167 users and 10,681 clicks, the company said.

“Our virtual open houses create tremendous interest and help to bring prospective buyers to the in-person open houses, resulting in excellent exposure for our listings,” said BHHS Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “Many are attracted to our Mega Open House Weekend event because the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is respected for its trust, integrity, stability, and the highest work standards.”

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, and Instagram, instagram.com/FloridaNetworkRealty, to view the homes virtually during the event. Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or berkshirehathaway.com.