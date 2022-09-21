Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that the New England Land Company has partnered with the brand’s Connecticut and Westchester branches for residential real estate activities.

Led by John and Hillary McAtee, New England Land Company has served Greenwich, Connecticut and its surrounding communities for more than 50 years; in fact, it is currently the town’s oldest continuous real estate company. The firm is also home to 13 affiliated agents and has listed and sold more than a billion dollars in sales volume, a release stated.

“We are excited to be aligned with the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand and worldwide network of luxury experts that can offer our agents and clients exceptional technology and exclusive luxury marketing programs in this dynamic market,” said Hillary McAtee.

Both raised in Greenwich, John and Hillary McAtee are known for their service both within the real estate industry and their community, the company noted.

John was named 2021’s Greenwich Association of REALTORS® “Realtor of the Year” and is the immediate past president of the organization, a position he held for three years. He also continues to serve as director emeritus and sits on the executive committee of the board of directors for the Connecticut Association of REALTORS®.

Hillary has also served on the Greenwich Board of REALTORS®. In addition to her real estate work, she is a board member of the Greenwich Tree Conservancy and volunteers regularly at local community center the Carver Center.

The New England Land Company is partnering with Coldwell Banker Realty’s award-winning Tamar Lurie Team to serve Greenwich’s luxury real estate buyers and sellers. The team was created by Lurie and later joined by Jen Danzi. The two teams will work in concert to serve Greenwich’s luxury clientele, the company stated.

“The Tamar Lurie Team defines luxury real estate and has built a legendary career serving clients on Greenwich’s most notable listings. We are proud to have built a trusted partnership with Tamar and look forward to working together,” said John McAtee. “We believe our success is attributed to our strong values and team approach in reviewing solid research, to which we are committed as a firm and as individuals. We take enormous pride in our sterling reputation for honesty, veracity, dependability, and excellence, strictly adhering to the highest professional standards and ethics.”

“This union is a win-win for both brokerages, marrying the most recognized brand in real estate with an iconic Greenwich agency creating an unstoppable real estate force in the luxury market,” said M. Ryan Gorman, chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC.

For more information, visit www.coldwellbanker.com.